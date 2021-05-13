IROQUOIS COUNTY, ILLINOIS
CITY
Watseka
May 11
Police responded to a call about a drug overdose in the 500 block of East Walnut at 12:07 a.m.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 600 block of North Clarence Avenue at 11:54 a.m.
Police responded to a suspicious vehicle parked at a vacant residence in the 500 block of East Grant at 12:02 p.m.
Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 900 block of South Fourth Street at 1:10 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of West Walnut at 3:27 p.m. A verbal warning for expired registration was given.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 090-0 block of South Fourth Street at 6:26 p.m.
May 12
Police responded to possible trespassers in the 700 block of East Oak Street at 12:58 p.m.
Police responded to criminal damage to a vehicle in the 500 block of South Tenth Street at 2:11 p.m.
Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 600 block of South Fourth Street at 3:41 p.m.
Police assisted Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police with an eviction in the Creekside Court Trailer Park at 5:46 p.m.
Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 1200 block of East Walnut at 6:52 p.m.