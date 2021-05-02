IROQUOIS COUNTY, ILLINOIS
April 27 to April 28
Officers responded to an accident at a business in the 700 block of West Walnut Street at 11:06 p.m. Officers found that a vehicle driven by Ashley Yarneau sideswiped another vehicle while it was sitting at a gas pump. No tickets were issued and on injuries were reported.
Officers were called to a residence in the 400 block of East Cherry Street at 11:30 p.m. due to a dispute between a mother and daughter. The mother was given her options by officers.
Officers were called to a business in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 4:55 a.m. for an activated alarm. Officers arrived and found an employee accidentally set it off.
Officers assisted a motorist at 11:10 a.m. who could not get into the vehicle and required help.
Officers were called to the Iroquois County Courthouse at 11:30 a.m. to help handle a dispute between two people regarding a summons that had just been received. Officers arrived and requested an ambulance for a suicidal person.
Officers were asked to complete a welfare check on a resident at a home in the 400 block of East Cherry at 6:48 p.m. Officers were told that a boyfriend had not heard from or seen his girlfriend all day and was worried about her wellbeing. He also told officers she had made threats about hurt herself.
Officers were called to a residence in the 400 block of East Cherry at 6:50 p.m. for reports of a dog running loose. Officers contacted animal control and located the dog.
April 29 to April 30
Officers responded after a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of East Cherry at 11:40 p.m.
Officers responded to the 100 block of East Washington Avenue at 2:40 a.m. about a combat resident.
Officers were called to the 500 block of East Cherry Street at 3:45 a.m. the caller had found an elderly man sleeping in the grass. Officers arrived and identified the man and requested he be transported to the hospital for evaluation.
Officers were called about a rolling domestic and were able to identify the people near the 700 block of West Walnut at 7;44 a.m. Officers then provided a ride to one of the individuals.
Officers were called to the 100 block of East Washington Avenue at 3:35 p.m. about an aggressive resident.
Officers were called to the 800 block of North Virginian at 5:30 p.m. about a stolen bike. Officers found the bike on North Market Street at a residence. The matter was found to be civil and both parties were given their options.
Officers were callable about a child custody dispute between two parents in the 100 block of West Herron Court at 9:08 p.m. Both people were given their options.