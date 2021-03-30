IROQUOIS COUNTY, ILLINOIS
County
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Kathy L. Gossett, 36, Woodland, March 28. According to police reports, Gossett was charged with DUI, illegal parking in the roadway, and operating a vehicle without pneumatic tires. Gossett was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond.
Iroquois Country Sheriff’s Police arrested Brady R. Watson, 23, Danville, March 29. According to police reports, Watson was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle and criminal damage to property. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Kelly J. Wilson, 47, Watseka, March 30. According to police reports, Wilson was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for domestic battery. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.