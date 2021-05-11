IROQUOIS COUNTY, ILLINOIS
County
May 11
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Daniel J. White, 37, Watseka, May 5. According to police reports, White was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear for retail theft. White was placed in custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Kyle Warner, 30, Crescent City, May 6. According to police reports, Warner was wanted on two outstanding Iroquois County warrants charging him with contempt of court and driving while license suspended. Warner was placed in custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Justin A. Sellers, 26, Milford, May 6. According to police reports, Sellers was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a hypodermic needle. Sellers was placed in custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Anita M. Ponton, 31, Clifton, May 6. According to police reports, Ponton was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a hypodermic needle. Ponton was placed in custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Cheyenne Hollingsworth, 26, Onarga, May 9. According to police reports, Hollingsworth was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging her with battery. Hollingsworth was aware of her warrant and turned herself in at the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
CITY
Watseka
May 10
Police conducted a welfare check in the 600 block of North Clarence Avenue at 8:14 a.m.
Police located a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of East Walnut at 12:18 p.m.
Police responded to criminal damage to a vehicle in the 200 block of Brianna Drive at 2:45 p.m.
Police responded to a calla bout a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Brianna Drive at 9:03 p.m.