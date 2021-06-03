COUNTY
June 3
On May 28, Jeremy J. Laird, 41, Watseka, was arrested at the Iroquois County Courthouse on a probation violation warrant. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
On June 2, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single-vehicle accident at Wasmer’s Phillips 66 in Gilman. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Ronald H. Schwartzkopf, 81, Gilman, was pulling into the parking lot. Schwartzkopf attempted to brake but for unknown reasons was unable to stop. The vehicle struck the north end of the east wall of the business, causing more than $1,500 in damage to the building and the vehicle. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
CITY
Watseka
June 1
Police responded to a theft in the 400 block of West Walnut at 12:50 a.m.
Police responded to a civil matter in the 700 block of Jordan’s Court at 1:)5 p.m.
Police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of West Walnut at 1:09 p.m.
Police responded to a juvenile complaint in the 600 block of South Second at 4:38 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Bell Road at 5:01 p.m. Arrested ruing the stop was Paige chambers, 54, Sheldon, on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear on a driving while suspended charge. He was taken to the county jail.
Police responded to a burglary in the 400 block of North Second Street at 5:53 p.m.
Police responded to a neighborhood problem in the 300 block of West Park Avenue at 6:24 p.m.
Police responded to a fraud complaint in the 700 block of West Walnut at 8:18 p.m.
Police arrested Morris Sowers, 59, Watseka, in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 8:37 p.m. on an outstanding Livingston County warrant charging him with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of South Fourth at 11:39 p.m. A verbal warning for equipment was given.
June 2
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of Raymond Road at 3 a.m. A verbal warning for speeding was given.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle in the area of Faith and Porter at 6:17 a.m.
Police responded to a burglary in the 500 block of West North Street at 8:33 a.m.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the area of 10th and Grant at 1:11 p.m.
Police responded to a violation of an order of protection in the 200 block of West Walnut at 1:43 p.m.
Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 4:21 p.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the area of Fourth and Elm at 6:09 p.m.