Iroquois County Sheriff's Police investigated a car vs deer accident Nov. 18 on County Road 2900 North near 1800 East. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Paul A. Carpenter, 51, Watseka, was traveling east on 2900 North when a deer entered the roadway. Carpenter was unable to avoid the deer and struck it, causing more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police with assistance of U.S. Marshals, arrested Samuel J. Hines, 23, Chebanse, Nov. 18. According to police reports, Hines was wanted on two outstanding Kankakee County warrants charging him with possession of methamphetamine and reckless driving. he was taken to the Iroquois County Jail and later turned over to Kankakee County.
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Timothy R. Anderson, 32, Watseka, Nov. 18. According to police reports, a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle for driving more than 100 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone. Anderson was found to be the driver. He was charged with driving more than 34 mph over the posted speed limit and driving with a suspended driver's license. Anderson was also wanted on a Livingston County warrant charging him with failure to appear on a no registration charge and a Kankakee County warrant charging him with failure to appear on a DUI charge. Anderson was taken to the Iroquois County Jail and posted the required bond.