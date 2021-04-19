IROQUOIS COUNTY, ILLINOIS
CITY
Watseka
April 16
Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle on East Walnut near Sixth Street at 10:40 p.m. The driver was given a warning for an equipment violation.
Officers responded to a report of a theft at a business in the 800 block of East Walnut at 5:20 .m. Officers took a report of a cell phone and a wallet being taken from a room and are investigating.
Officers responded to a possible burglary in the 500 block of East Ash at 10:40 a.m. The homeowner around their garage door had been kicked in. They could not find anything missing at the time of the call.
Officers responded to a possible overdose at a residence in the 100 block of East Oak at 10:50 a.m.
Officers responded to a hit and run accident in the 700 block of East Raymond Avenue at 12:40 p.m.
Officers were at a residence in the 600 block of South Fifth at 2:40 p.m. and found a jungle runaway from Kentucky living at the residence. The juvenile was wanted on a Kentucky warrant. Officers took the juvenile into custody and transported him to the Iroquois County Jail.
Officers were called to the intersection of East Oak and North Third at 3:30 p.m. for a vehicle that wouldn’t move. Officers arrived and were able to move the vehicle so it was not blocking traffic.
Officers were at a residence in the 100 block of North Division Street at 3:45 for a city ordinance violation.
Officers responded to a business in the 1700 block of East Walnut for a vehicle illegally parked in a handicap parking spot.
Officers responded to a call of loose dogs in the in the 300 blocks of North Eighth.
Officers responded to a male and female fighting outside their residence int he 500 block of East Cherry Street at 7:05 p.m. Officers found a female that seemed to be running from people who want to burn her and the officers provided her with assistance.
Officers were called to Watseka Community High School for an activated smoke alarm.
Officers were called about a reckless driver in a parking lot in the downtown area. Officers were unable to located a vehicle.
Officers resided a calla bout a reckless driver headed south on Route 1 coming in to Watseka. Officers found the vehicle at a local store. The driver states she was making a bottle for an infant.
Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 500 block of East Grant at 8;09 p.m. Officers provided the resident with their options.
Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 500 block of North Third at 11:20 p.m. The caller state a male started an argument and pushed a resident. They did not want to press charge at the time, however the male that fled the scene was trespassed from the property.
April 17
Officers responded to a theft of a bicycle in the 300 block of East Ash at 4:30 a.m. Officers are investigating.
Officers were called to a business in the 700 block of West Walnut at 9:30 a.m. The caller stated they were having trouble with a person smoking in a room.
Officers responded to a call about a theft at a residence in the 500 block of North Sixth at 12:50 p.m. Officers are investigating.
Officers responded to an accident in the 400 block of South Fifth at 2:15 p.m. A truck driven by Emma Donaldson rear ended a car driven by Eleanor Griffin. No injuries were reported.
Officers responded to a call of a reckless driver near East Oak at North Eighth at 3:20. The vehicle could not be located.
Police conducted bar compliance checks from 11:32 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of West Walnut at 12:35 a.m. A verbal warning for one headlight was given.
April 18
Police responded to a call about trespassers in the 400 bock of East Walnut at 2:15 a.m.
Police responded to a call about threats by telephone in the 200 block of West Fleming at 8:59 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a person who had located a wallet in her garden in the 200 block of West Hickory at 11:46 a.m.
Police located a person in the 100 block of West Park who was illegally burning at 11:58 pa.m.
Police responded to a call about a theft of a trailer in the 400 block of East Walnut at 2:20 p.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 400 block of North Fifth Street at 6:22 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of West Walnut at 7:01 p.m. A verbal warning for squealing tires was given.
Police located a domestic dispute in progress in the 700 block of West Walnut at 7:34 p.m. While still on scene an officer recognized Tamie Burnside, 40, Watseka, existing a business and knew her to have an outstanding Iroquois County warrant. The officer made contact with Burnside and placed her into custody for the warrant charging her with theft. She was taken to the Iroquois County Jail.
Police responded to a commercial burglar alarm in the 1200 block of East Walnut at 9:12 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 100 block of South Belmont at 9:16 p.m.