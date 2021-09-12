COUNTY
Arrests
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Jose A. Mancinces, 20, of Pembroke, Sept. 7. According to police reports, Mancinces was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with residential burglary and theft. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Bradley S. David, 34, of Rossville, Sept. 9. According to police reports, David was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with posses fo meth less than 5 grams. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Kori Spisok, 34, of Danville, Sept. 10. According to police reports, Spisok was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging her with residential burglary. She was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
Accidents
On Sept. 9, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident near Prairieview in Danforth on North Fourth Street. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Victoria A. Hendricks, 72, of Crescent City, was backing rom a parking area when she struck a parked and unoccupied vehicle owned by Robbin K. Fouse of Gilman. There was more than $!,500 in damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries reported and no citations were issued.
On Sept. 10, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a car versus deer accident that occurred on County Road 500 North approximately one-eight of a mile west of County Road 1900 East. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Billy J. Carl, 35, of Cissna Park, was eastbound on 500 North when a deer entered the roadway. Carl was unable to avoid the deer, striking it and causing more than $1,500 in damage. There were no injuries reported and no citations were issued.
CITY
Watseka
Sept. 9
Police responded to a disturbance call in the 1000 block of East Walnut at 12 a.m.
Police responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 300 block of West north at 4:44 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 100 block of West Fleming at 7:24 a.m.
Police responded to a call in the 300 block of East Walnut regarding the theft of a bicycle at 8:06 a.m.
Police responded to a call regarding criminal damage to property in the 800 block of East Walnut at 8:23 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a person who was mentally unstable in the 800 block of West Walnut at 8:51 a.m.
Police responded to a call for assistance int eh 600 block of East Walnut at 3:01 p.m. Police responded to a call about a violation of an order of protection in the 500 block fo East Walnut at 3:12 p.m. Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at North Fifth/East Ash at 10:47 p.m. The driver was given a warning for an equipment violation.
Police responded to call about an unwanted/suspicious person in the 800 block of West Lafayette at 11:45 p.m. Police response to a call about a possible structure fire in the 200 block of West Mulberry at 11:51 p.m.
Sept. 10
Police responded to a call regarding an assault in the 100 block of South Belmont Avenue at 6:59 p.m.
Police responded to a vehicle-vehicle accident at Wet Walnut/North Second at 7:49 a.m. No injuries were perorated and no citations were issued.
Police responded to a call to assist Riverside EMS in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 11:38 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at South Fourth and East Locust at 3:32 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of North Jefferson to asset Riverside EMS at 3:44 p.m. Police were called to the 600 block of West Washington to assist Riverside Ems t 4:36 p.m.
Police responded to a carl regarding harassment in the 500 block of East Oak at 5:04 p.m.
Police responded to a call regarding theft in the 300 block of North Sixth at 7:56 p.m. Police responded to a call regarding theft in the 100 block of North Fourth at 10:07 p.m.
Sept. 11
Police were called to the900 block of East Locust for loud music at 12:20 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop on West Cherry/South Second at 12:21 a.m. The driver was given a warning for expired registration. Police were called to the east junction for a reckless drier at 10:48 a.m. The vehicle in question was gone upon police arrival.
Police were called to the 500 block of East Walnut for a violation of an order of protection at 11:34 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a domestic disturbance in the 400 block of North Fifth at 10:15 p.m. Police responded to a call regarding harassment in the 200 block of North Brianna Drive at 10:25 p.m.