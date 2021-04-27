IROQUOIS COUNTY, ILLINOIS
April 27
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Jamar Holbrook, 23, Urbana, April 26. According to police reports, Holbrook was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with manufacture and delivery of cannabis 30-500 grams. Holbrook was aware of his warrant ad turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail, where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Tony Nguyen, 39, Vero Beach, Florida, April 21. According to police reports, Nguyen was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol Nguyen was placed into custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail, where he posted the required bond and was released.