CITY
Watseka
Arrests: Watseka Police arrested Joshua Berry, 33, Watseka, at 1 p.m. Tuesday for criminal damage to property. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police arrested Heather Pelehowski, 34, Watseka, after a traffic stop[ in the area of Second and Walnut at 3:21 p.m. She was charged with driving while license suspended. She posted bond and was released.
Accidents: Watseka Police investigation an accident in the 800 block of West Lafayette at 10;17 a.m. Tuesday. According to police reports, Alcy Anderson, Watseka, was backing her Toyota from a parking space when she struck a 20190 Honda operated by Calvin Thomas of Watseka. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500. No citations or injuries were reported.
Watseka Police investigated an accident on Walnut near Second Street at 11:03 a.m. Wednesday. According to police reports, Chylie Riston, Woodland was operating a Ford that was stopped for a red light when she was rear ended by a 2019 Ford operated by Thomas O’Donnell, Orland Park. Damage was estimated t less than $1,500. No citations or injuries were reported.