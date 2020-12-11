COUNTY
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident Dec. 8 on County Road 2000 East approximately one-half mile north of 1400 North. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Michael A. Hoekstra, 22, Sheldon, was traveling south on 2000 East when it lost a wooden pallet with cardboard boxes. A vehicle driven by Carey M. Barfield, 44, Buckley, was traveling north on 2000 East and struck the pallet right after it entered her lane from the other vehicle. Barfield’s vehicle had more than $1,500 in damage. Minor injuries ere reported and no citations were issued.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a car versus deer accident Dec. 9 on County Road 3400 North at 700 East Road. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Andrea G. Marquez, 23, Ashkum, was traveling east on 3400 North when a deer ran into the roadway. Marquez was unable to avoid the deer, striking it and causing more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Brittany N. Ealy, 29, Sheldon, Dec. 10. According to police reports, a traffic stop was conducted on Route 45 just south of Buckley on a vehicle reported stolen in Arizona. Ealy was found to be the driver and was placed under arrest. Ealy was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and speeding and was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she remains in custody.
CITY
Watseka
Dec. 8
Watseka Police investigated a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of West Fleming at 10:31 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Third and Ash at 10:53 p.m. A verbal warning for defective lighting was given.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop at Second and Walnut at 11:19 p.m. A verbal warning for speeding was given.
Dec. 9
Watseka Police investigated a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Laird Lane at 3:43 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 400 block of North Veterans Parkway at 6:37 a.m.
Wtseka Police responded to an accident in the Creek Side Court trailer park at 2:02 p.m. According to police reports, a 2006 Dodge operated by Terra Martinez, Watseka, struck a parked 2019 Ford owned by Crystal Schwartz, Watseka. No citations or injuries were reported and damage was estimated at more than $1,500.
Watseka Police responded to an accident in the 1200 block of East Walnut at 2:03 p.m. According to police reports, a 2008 Chevy operated bon Francis Fontaine, Piper City, exited a privates rive and struck a 2015 Buick operated by Nola Wagner, Watseka. No citations or injuries were reported and damage was estimated at more than $1,500.
Watseka Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Laird Lane at 4:27 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a welfare check in the 500 block of North Third at 7:21 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a rail road incident at the Walnut Street crossing at 7:21 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a reckless conduct call in the 1200 block of East Walnut at 8:06 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 8;16 p.m. A verbal warning for driving without head lights when required was given.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 100 block of East North Street at 9:43 p.m.
TOWN
Clifton
On Dec. 10, Clifton Police arrested Anthony L. Fisk, 40, Ashkum. According to police reports, Clifton Police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that would not stop and led a short pursuit. Fisk was found to be the driver and was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding. Driving while license suspended and disobeying traffic control devices. Fisk was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.