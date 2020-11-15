COUNTY
Accidents: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a car vs deer accident Nov. 6 on County Road 3000 East near 1000 North. According to police reports, Nicholas L. Broz, 33, Milford, was traveling north on 3000 East when a deer entered the roadway. Broz was unable to avoid the deer, striking it and causing more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a car vs deer accident on County Road 950 North near 2440 East Nov. 6. According to police reports, Brenden L. Trumann, 18, Cissna Park, was traveling east on 950 North when a deer entered the roadway. Trumann was unable to avoid the deer, striking ti and causing more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a car vs deer accident on County Road 700 East near 2800 North Nov. 7. According to police reports, Kathleen M. Whelan, 50, Urbana, was traveling south on 700 East when a deer entered the roadway. Whelan was unable to avoid the deer, striking it and causing more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a car vs deer accident on County Road 2000 North near 2230 East on Nov. 12. According to police reports, Dane R. Ward, 35, Watseka, was traveling west on 2000 North when a deer entered the roadway. Ward was unable to avoid the deer, striking it and causing more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.