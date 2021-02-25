CITY
Watseka
Feb. 22
Police responded to a call about an intoxicated person in the 500 block of East Walnut at 11:01 p.m.
Feb. 23
Police responded to break-in in the 500 block of East Walnut at 1:07 a.m.
Police located a person illegally burning in the 100 block of South Eighth Street at 8:34 a.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute call in the 200 block of North Fourth Street at 9:20 .m.
Police conducted a funeral escort at 9:31 a.m.
Police assisted DCFS in the 00 block of East Rosewood at 10:50 a.m.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 500 block of North Sixth at 9:21 a.m.
Feb. 24
Police responded to a report of harassment by telephone in the 100 block of Lakeview Court at 9:52 a.m.
Police responded to a theft in the 500 block of East Walnut at 2:11 p.m.
Police responded to a theft in the 1000 block of West Smith Street at 3:52 p.m.
Police responded to a 911 open line in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 3:56 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of North Sixth Street at 6:06 p.m. A verbal warning for manner of driving was given.