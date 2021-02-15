Illinois
CITY
Watseka
Feb. 11
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 300 block of West Hickory at 12:07 a.m.
Police responded to a call about an intoxicated person in Creekside Court at 12:16 a.m.
police arrested James Musselman, 34, Watseka, at 12:47 p.m. in the 500 block of East Walnut. Musselman was wanted on an outstanding Kankakee County warrant charging him with retail theft. He was taken to the county jail.
Police responded to a theft in the 1000 block of East Walnut at 1:33 p.m.
Police investigated a traffic accident in the 300 block of West Park Avenue at 4:38 p.m. According to reports, a 2006 Toyota operated by Jerry Godby Jr., Watseka, was turning onto Park Avenue from Yount when he swerved to miss another vehicle and slid into a utility pole owned by Ameren. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500. No citations or injuries were reported.
Police responded to a business alarm in the 300 block of West Mulberry Street at 4:53 p..
Police responded to a call at Walmart in reference to a shoplifter who had been detained at 4:54 p.m. Arrested was Brandi Houser, 30, Watseka, for retail theft. She posted bond and was released.
Police assisted a disabled motorist in the 900 block of South Fourth at 5:32 p.m.
Feb. 12
Officers responded to a call of a man lying in the roadway in the 600 block of West North Street at 12:30 a.m. The man was later located and told officers he was tired and needed to rest. He denied medical treatment.
Officers responded to a calla bout a wounded deer in the county for the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department at 5 a.m.
Officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of East Walnut at 1:30 p.m. The resident wanted to speak to officers about a reckless driver in the area.
Officers responded to a business in the 700 block of West Walnut at 2:30 p.m for a report of a person driving off and not paying for gas. It is under investigation.
Officers were called to a business in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 5:40 p.m. for reports of a theft. It is under investigation.
Officers were called to a business in the 100 block of North Jefferson at 8 p.m. The caller stated a semi knocked own a wire.
Officers were called to a business in the 100 block of North Jefferson at 8 p.m. The caller stated they had an order of protection against someone in the building. Officers responded and found out the order of protection was no longer valid.
Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 1200 block of East Walnut at 9:30 p.m. The driver was issued a warning for speed.
Feb. 13
Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 300 block of West Walnut at 1:42 a.m. The driver was given a warning for failure to stop at a stop sign.
Officers responded to a call of harassment t a residence in the 200 block of West Walnut at 8:30 a.m. The resident claimed their neighbor was harassing them. Officers gave the resident options to handle the issue.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 10:03 p.m.
Police responded to a report of criminal damage to property in the 700 block of West Walnut at 10:29 p.m.
pOlice located a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Bell Road at 10:35 p.m.
Police conducted bar walk-throughs from 11:30 p.m. to 12:20 a.m.
Police responded to a call about loud music in the 200 block of East Oak at 12:22 p.m.
Feb. 14
Police located a suspicious vehicle in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 2:17 a.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of East Walnut for a theft of fuel. Police later located a vehicle matching the description given to them in the area of Fourth and Sheridan. After questioning the driver, Walter Urban, 72, Watseka, was placed into custody for theft under $300. He posted bond and was released.
Police responded to a burglary to a business in the 100 block of North Jefferson at 12:47 p.m.
Police responded to a neighborhood problem in the 400 block of North Fifth at 4:22 p.m.
Police responded to the 100 block of East Ash for a civil matter at 4:38 p.m.
TOWN
Milford
Milford Police arrested Anthony L. Fisk, 40, Ashkum, Feb. 12. According to police reports, Fisk was wanted on an outstanding out of county warrant for DUI and possession of cannabis. Fisk was transported to the Iroquois County Jail, where he posted the required bond.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident Feb. 10 on County Road 200 East near 1650 North. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Jennifer J. Morgeson, 43, Woodland, was traveling south on 2000 East. Morgeson because to lose control on the snow and ice covered roadway and enter the northbound lane where she struck a vehicle driven by Robin L. Chizmar, 40, Watseka. Both vehicles sustained more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported. Morgeson was cited for driving while license suspended.
On Feb. 19, Erica M. Cantu, 37, Remington, Indiana, turned herself in at the Iroquois County Jail. According to police reports, Cantu was wanted on an outstanding warrant charging her with possession of stolen motor vehicle. Cantu posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single-vehicle accident Feb. 12 at County Road 800 North approximately one-quarter mile west of County Road 300 East. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by a juvenile lost control on 800 North due to snow on the roadway. The vehicle entered the south ditch, striking another vehicle that had already been stuck in the ditch and was unoccupied. There was more than $1,500 in damage, no injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single-vehicle accident Feb. 12 on South Chicago Street near Lyle Street in Milford. According to police reports, Johnny R. Tiffany, 24, Watseka, was traveling north on South Chicago Street when he fell asleep. The vehicle crossed over the southbound lane onto the sidewalk and impacted a utility pole. Milford EMS responded and transported the driver with minor injuries and the passenger with major injuries. There was more than $1,500 in damage and no citations were issued.