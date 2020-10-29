CITY
Watseka
Oct. 24
Watseka Police responded to a fireworks complaint in the 600 block of North Market at 12:12 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a call about a suicidal person in the 100 block of East Oak at 12:50 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a call about a lock-out in the 700 block of Hanson Drive at 10:18 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a call about recovered stolen property in the 1200 block of East Walnut at 11:03 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to an illegal burning call in the 500 block of South Third at 4:11 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a call about illegal dumping on Aspen Court at 4:25 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a property dispute in the 300 block of North Eighth Street at 4:29 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle on Old County Highway 27 at 9:01 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of West Walnut at 11:12 p.m. A verbal warning for speeding was given.
Watseka Police responded to a theft of medication in the 700 block of West Walnut at 11:14 p.m.
Oct. 25
Watseka Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 100 block of East North Street at 1:49 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to an activated burglar alarm in the 300 block of West Mulberry at 3:15 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a threat in the 800 block of Hanson Avenue at 3:26 p.m.
Oct. 26
Watseka Police responded to a theft in the 500 block of East Walnut at 9 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a theft in the 400 block of West Walnut at 12:17 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 170-0 block of East Walnut at 12:20 p.m. A verbal warning for manner of driving was given.
Watseka Police responded to illegal parking in the 200 block of West Oak at 12:58 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to an accident on South Second Street and 2050 East Road at 1:31 p.m. According to police reports, a 2003 Mazda operated by Noah Wellborn, 16, Watseka, was westbound on South Second Street and lost control while crossing the railroad crossing causing the vehicle to spin around 180 degrees and hit the side of the road on the eastbound lane. The vehicle then rolled over and came to rest on the driver’s side. No injuries or citations were reported. Damage was in excess of $1,500.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a battery in the 500 block of Martin Avenue at 4:29 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to the 100 block of East Fleming for a call about indecent exposure at 4:58 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 7090 block of South Third at 5:06 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a theft report in the 700 block of West Walnut at 5:52 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a welfare check in the 900 block of South Fifth Street at 5:55 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a welfare check in the 100 block of East Oak at 7:24 p.m.
Oct. 27
Watseka Police responded to a 911 hang up call in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 11:41 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a criminal damage to property call in the 400 block of North Fifth Street at 12:06 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a drug overdose call in the 100 block of Hubbard Court at 1:23 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a call about harassment by text message in the 800 block of West Lafayette at 2:15 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a call about a reckless driver in the area of the west bridge at 3:09 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Ninth and Walnut at 3:51 p.m. According to police reports, arrested was Hannah Hartman, 20, Hoopeston, for driving on a suspended license, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle, improper use of registration, and disobeying a stop sign. She posted bond and was released.