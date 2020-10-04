Police blotter

COUNTY
Arrests: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Andrew E. Thompson, 56, Hoopeston, Sept. 29. According to police reports, he was charged with theft under $500 and criminal trespass to property. He was placed in custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Accidents: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident Sept. 28 at the intersection of County Road 100 N oath and County Road 2600 East. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Blake M. Clifton, 44, Perkins, Oklahoma, was traveling west on 100 North. Clifton failed to yield to the right of way at the intersection resulting in his striking a northbound vehicle on 2600 East driven by Tyler D. Rieches, 36, Milford. No injuries were reported and Clifton was cited for failure to yield right of way.