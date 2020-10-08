CITY
Watseka
Oct. 4, 2020
Watseka Police responded to a call about a suicidal subject in the 100 block of West Oak at 7:39 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to call about an occupied suspicious vehicle in the area of Fifth and Ash at 10:38 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 500 block of North Second at 10:47 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to the 1000 block of West Newell at 11:47 a.m. for a violation of an order of protection. Arrested was David Richmond, 26, Watseka, for a violation of an order of protection. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police conducted a welfare check in the 500 block of East Walnut at 12:34 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a child custody dispute in the 700 block of South Third at 3:24 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a neighborhood dispute in the 400 block of East Ash at 6:47 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a call about an abandoned kitten in the 400 block of East Ash at 6:47 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a call about suspicious people in the 500 block of East Walnut at 8:06 p.m.
Oct. 5, 2020
Watseka Police responded to a call about an animal complaint in the 600 block of North Fourth at 12:36 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to an unwanted subject in the 1000 block of West Newell at 1:46 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a call about a suicidal subject in the 100 block of West Hickory at 3:18 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a call about a car alarm going off in the 300 block of East Oak at 4:28 a.m.