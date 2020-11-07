CITY
Nov. 5, 2020
Watseka Police investigated a traffic complaint in the area of Eighth and Walnut at 4:44 a.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop at Fourth and Elm at 8:12 a.m. Cited was Celina Arteaga, 40, Watseka, for no valid driver’s license. She posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police towed an abandoned vehicle in the 600 block of East Locust at 1:04 p.m.
Watseka Police investigated a complaint of threats by text in the 800 block of East Walnut at 1:11 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a 911 hang up in the 700 block of East Elm Street at 4:34 p.m.