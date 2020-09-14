CITY
Watseka
Arrests: Watseka Police arrested Nicholas Spring, 26, Watseka, at 11:25 a.m. Sept. 9 in the area of Victory and Walnut. He was charged with theft over $500, resisting police and was found to have an outstanding Irouqois County warrant charging him with failure to appear on a driven while revoked charge. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police arrested Destiny Flatt, 26, Watseka, at 9:11 p.m. Sept. 12 in the 1500 block of East Walnut. She was found to be wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant and was taken to the Iroquois County Jail.
Accidents: Watseka Police investigated an accident at 1400 E. Walnut at 10 a.m. Sept. 10. According to police reports, Amanda Summers, 36, Wellington, was operating a 1996 Toyota truck and pulled into the parking lot, striking the side of the building. Damge was estimated at less than $!,500 and no citations or injuries were reported.