IROQUOIS COUNTY
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident March 19 in the Gilman Burger King parking lot. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Tammy A. Nietfeldt, 58, Watseka, was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by Arturo A. Munoz, 68, Onarga. The accident occurred while both vehicles were in the drive-through. Both vehicles sustained minor damage totaling more than $1,500. No injuries were reported and no citations were issue.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Mario Rentaria, 20, Cissna Park, March 21. According to police reports, Rentaria was charged with possession of cannabis between 100 and 500 grams. Rentaria was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.