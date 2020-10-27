COUNTY
Arrests: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Roger G. Thompson, 39, Chatsworth, Oct. 20. According to police reports, Thompson was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear on a theft offense. Thompson was placed into custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Vytaufus D. Gudis, 61, Chicago, Oct. 20. According to police reports, Gudis was wanted on an outstanding Kankakee County warrant charging him with driving while license suspended. Gudis was placed into custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Cody R. Eyre, 26, Paxton, Oct. 25. According to police reports, Eyre was charred with domestic battery. He was placed into custody and taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested James Musselman, 34, Watseka, Oct. 25. According to police reports, Musselman was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear on a possession of controlled substance offense. He was placed into custody and taken to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.