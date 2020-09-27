COUNTY
Arrests: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Joshua Schnaiter, 33, Peoria, Sept. 23. According to police reports, Schnaiter was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with aiding and abetting the possession and selling of a stolen motor vehicle. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Izabelle R. Daniels, 19, Watseka, Sept. 24. According to police reports, Daniels was wanted on an outstanding Vermilion County warrant. Daniels was aware of her warrant and turned herself in at the Iroquois County Jail, where she posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Adam D. Martin, 27, Chicago, Sept. 24. According to police reports, Martin was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure ego appear for escape. He was aware of the warrant and turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Kenny G. Pheifer, 34, Onarga, Sept. 25. According to police reports, Pheifer was charge with driving under the influence of alcohol and faille to reduce speed to avoid an accident. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Harold E. Alliss, 36, St. Anne, Sept. 25. According to police reports, Alliss was charged with violation an order of protection after being served. He was placed in custody and taken to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
Accidents: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single-vehicle accident on Irouqios County Road 2200 East near County Road 3250 North Sept. 25. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Heather J. Arseneau, 44, Watseka, was traveling south on 2200 East when a deer entered the roadway. Arseneau was unable to avoid the deer and struck it causing more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.