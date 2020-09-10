CITY
Watseka
Arrests: Watseka Police arrested Kevin Lambert, 33, Watseka, at 3:11 p.m. Sept. 4 after a traffic stop in the 200 block of West Hickory. Lambert was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic needle, driving on a revoked driver’s license, and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police arrested James Musselman, 33, Watseka, at 9:36 p.m. Sept. 7 in the 300 block of West Oak. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a hypodermic needle. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police arrested Ashley Collins, 23, Watseka, at 4:38 p.m. Sept. 7 in the area of North and Wabash. According to police reports, she was found to be wanted on two active Iroquois County warrants for retail theft and theft under $500. After wing placed into custody she was found to be in possess not a hypodermic needle and was later charged with violation of bail bond. She was taken to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police arrested Megan Bosley, 37, Watseka, Sept. 8 on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging her with failure to appear on a driving under the influence of drugs charge. She was taken to the Iroquois County Jail.
Citations: Watseka Police cited Bobbie Smith, 46, Watseka, Sept. 7 for operation of an uninsured motor vehicle. She posted bond and was released.
Accidents: Watseka Police investigated an accident at the Marathon Station Sept. 8. According to police reports, a delivery truck operated by Eric Sims, Georgetown, was backing in to the lot when his vehicle collided with the building. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500 and no citations or injuries were reported.