CITY
Watseka
11-1-2020
Watseka Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 100 block of North Sixth Street at 12:13 a.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Yount and Fleming at 12:50 a.m. A verbal warning for speeding was given.
Watseka Police assisted the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department on an accident scene at 2000 N 2230 E Road at 4:53 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a call about illegal burning in the 400 block of East Walnut at 6:21 p.m.
Watseka Police assisted a stranded motorist in the 100 block of North Jefferson at 7:10 p.m.