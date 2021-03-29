IROQUOIS COUNTY, ILLINOIS
Sheriff’s Police
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a hit and run accident at the Right Stop parking lot in Gilman March 26. According to police reports, a vehicle owned by Kelsey D. Smith, 24, Madisonville, Tennessee, was parked in the Right Stop parking lot. An unknown vehicle struck the rear passenger side of Smith’s parked and unoccupied vehicle and caused more than $1,500 in damage. The accident is still under investigation.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident on West Lincoln Street at the North Evergreen Street intersection in Onarga March 26. According to police reports, a vehicle riven by Rachel E. Cabrera, 25, Clifton, was southbound on North Evergreen. A vehicle driven by Jason L. Williams, 33, Fairbury, was eastbound on West Lincoln. Cabrera struck Williams while he was already in the intersection on the front bumper of his driver’s side. There was more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
On March 27, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a car versus deer accident on County Highway 35 approximately 1/2 mile south of County Road 2200 North. According to place reports, a vehicle being driven by Clayton F. Ahlden, 33, Onarga, was southbound on County High way 35 when a deer entered the roadway. Ahlden was unable to avoid the deer, striking it and causing more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
TOWN
Clifton
On March 27 Clifton Police arrested Aneta Nebren, 45, Ashkum. According to police reports, Nebren was charged with theft under $500. Nebren was transported to the Iroquois county Jail where she posted the required bond.
CITY
Watseka
March 27
Officers were asked to talk to a resident in the 800 block of South Third at 11:11 p.m. Officers were told the resident was harassing a family member and needed to be told to stop. Officers arrived and spoke with the resident about the matter.
Officers received a call from a resident about a loud noise they heard and then saw a van drive by with a lot of damage to the front end. The call came from the 800 block of South Second. Officers went to the area and found a parked truck owned by Andrew Milligan had been struck by another vehicle. Officers were then informed of a disabled vehicle in Woodland fitting the description of the vehicle that was seen leaving the area from the loud noise on South Second. Officers were able to collect enough evidence from the scene to match it to the vehicle Iroquois County deputies had found in Woodland. Kristy Gossett was then cited for leaving the scene of an accident, failure to notify police and improper lane usage.
Officers responded to an open 911 line at a residence in the 500 block of East Great Street at 2:50 a.m. The officer discovered the people didn’t mean to call 911.
Officers responded to a residence in the area of North Sixth and East Hickory at 7:30 a.m. The caller states she could see people walking around inside an abandoned house. Officers arrived and asked everyone to leave.
Officers were called to a residence in the 500 block of East Oak at 12 p.m. The caller stated a car was driving past their residence and the occupant was harassing them. Officers looked in the area for a vehicle matching the description but were unable to locate one.
Officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of North Second at 12:50 p.m. for reports of a neighbor throwing things on their porch and kicking their door. Officers spoke to the neighbor.
Officers were called to a false alarm call at a business in the 1200 block of East Walnut at 8:40 p.m.