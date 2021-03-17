COUNTY
March 16
On March 10 Douglas C. Stevens, 69, Watseka, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail to serve a sentence for aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Angela R. Julian, 27, Rensselaer, Indiana, March 12. According to police reports, Julian was wanted on an outstanding Jasper County, Indiana, warrant for a probation violation. Julian was being held at the Iroquois County Jail for extradition to Indiana.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Timothy R. Baker, 41, Cissna Park, March 12. According to police reports, Baker was charged with criminal sexual assault. Baker was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he later posted the required bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Corey A. Renwick, 18, Momence, March 12. According to police reports, Renwick was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant for burglary. Renwick as transported the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
Champaign County Sheriff’s Police arrested Joshua A. Cravero, 32, Milford, March 14. According to police reports, Cravero was wanted on two outstanding Iroquois County warrants for forgery and failure to register as a sex offender. Cravero was transported by Champaign County police to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
CITY
Watseka
March 14
Police responded to a call about loud music in the 300 block of West Park at 10:12 p.m.
Police responded to another complaint of loud music in the 300 block of West Park at 10:24 p.m.
Police responded to a person outside yelling in the 300 block of West Park at 11:17 p.m.
March 15
Police responded to a call about a rooster on a person’s front porch in the 500 block of East Hickory at 2:56 a.m.
Police responded to a possible trespasser in the 300 block of What Park at 4:05 a.m.
Police located a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of East Cherry Street at 9:19 a.m.
Police responded to downed phone liens in the 700 block of West North Street at 9:46 a.m.
Police responded to possible fraud in the 400 block of East Elm at 10:24 a.m.
Police responded to an accident on Route 1 south of the north bridge at 12:25 p.m. According to police reports, a 2015 For operated by Jacob Carney, Danforth, was northbound when he hit a patch of ice causing him to slide into the guardrail in the southbound lane. No injuries or citations were reported and damage was estimated at more than $1,500.
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute int he 400 block of West Mulberry at 12:54 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Oak and Kay at 6:32 p.m. A verbal warning for no valid registration was given.
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 200 block of North Fourth Street at 7:41 p.m.
March 16
Police responded to a call about possible fraud in the 600 block of East Oak at 3 p.m.
Police responded to illegal burning in the 400 block of North Second Street at 4 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 300 block of East Walnut at 5:58 p.m.
Police responded to a calla bout a missing dog on North Second Street at 7:54 p.m.