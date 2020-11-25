CITY
Watseka
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of East Grant at 12:42 pm. Nov. 24.
Watseka Police responded to an accident at Fourth and Cherry at 3:56 p.m. Nov. 24. According to police reports, a 2007 Toyota operated by Dorothy Gillespie, Watseka, was stopped at the intersection along with a 2011 Honda operated by Brazliegh Kohl, Watseka. both vehicles entered the intersection at the same time and collided. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500 and no citations or injuries were reported.
Watseka Police observed a female who was wanted on an Iroquois county warrant in the 700 block of West Walnut at 4:36 p.m. Nov. 24. Taken into custody was Stephanie Lowhorn, 46, Watseka, for failing to appear on a driving while suspended charge. She was taken to the county jail where she later posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police responded to a call about criminal damage to property in the 300 block of North Second Street at 4:37 p.m. Nov. 24.
Watseka Police assisted a stranded motorist in the 500 block of East Walnut at 5:03 p.m. Nov. 24.
COUNTY
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a car versus deer accident on County Road 200 North near 000 East Road Nov. 19. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Larry L. Elliot, 76, Loda, was traveling west on 200 North when a deer entered the roadway. Elliot was unable to avoid the deer, striking it and causing more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Ronald J. Herman, 61, Clifton, Nov. 24. According to police reports, Herman was wanted on an outstanding Kankakee County warrant charging him with failure to appear on a traffic offense. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail to await extradition to Kankakee County.