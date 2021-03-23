IROQUOIS COUNTY, ILLINOIS
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a car versus deer accident Mach 22 that occurred on County Road 1100 East at approximately 1450 North. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Gracie E. Schleef, 18, Onarga, was southbound on 1100 East when a deer entered the roadway. Schleef was unable to avoid the deer, striking it and causing more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a car versus deer accident March 22 that occurred on County Road 2150 North approximately one-quarter mile east of 2600 East. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Kaily K. Halford, 22, Bourbonnais, was eastbound on 2150 North when a deer entered the roadway. Halford was unable to avoid the deer, striking it and causing more than $1,500 in damage. Riverside EMS responded and transported the driver to Riverside Hospital with suspected minor injuries. No citations were issued.
CITY
Watseka, Illinois
March 20
Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Second and Walnut at 1:19 p.m. Cited was Shawn Kirby, Watseka, for driving while license suspended. He posted bond and was released.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Fourth and Walnut at 6:34 p.m. Cited was Shawn Morgan, Watseka, for violation of classification (no motorcycle endorsement). He posted bond and was released.
March 21
Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 700 block of West Walnut at 12:21.m.
Police responded to a loud music complaint in the 200 block of East Oak at 1:12 a.m.
Police responded to a commercial burglar alarm in the 200 block of East Cherry at 10:51 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop on Elm near Clarence Avenue at 12:37 p.m. Cited was Michelle Garcia, Watseka, for speeding and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle. She posted bond and was released.
Police conducted a traffic stop on Elm near 2230 East Road at 2:45 p.m. Cited was Todd Harris, Watseka, for speeding and driving while license is suspended. He posted bond and was released.
Police responded to a civil dispute call in the 500 block of South Third Street at 3:21 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 400 block of North Second at 7:04 p.m.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 500 block of North Second at 8:08 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop on South Second at South Maple at 10:24 p.m. A verbal warning for improper lane usage was given.
Police conducted a traffic stop at the West Junction at 11:07 p.m. A verbal warning for speeding was given.
March 22
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 600 block of East Cherry Street at 12:06 a.m.
Police responded to an activated bank alarm in the 200 block of East Cherry Street at 6:39 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1500 block of East Walnut at 11:10 a.m. A verbal warning for manner of driving was given.
Police responded to a call about a juvenile problem in the around of Second and Walnut at 11:27 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 600 block of East Cherry at 2:39 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a theft in the 300 block of East Ash at 3:41 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 400 block of South Fourth Street at 3:59 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop on Elm near Brianna at 6:28 p.m. A verbal warning for speeding was given.
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the area of Eighth and Hickory at 6:01 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Fourth and Sheridan at 6:31 p.m. A verbal warning for no valid registration was given.
Police responded to a panic alarm in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 7:27 p.m.
Police responded to a civil dispute in the 700 block of East Locust at 8:09 p.m.
Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the area of Fourth and Walnut at 8:28 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of East Walnut. A verbal warning for disobeying a traffic light was given.
Police responded to a call about loud music in the 800 block of West Lafayette at 9:56 p.m.