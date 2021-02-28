IROQUOIS COUNTY, ILLINOIS
Feb. 26
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Kelly J. Wilson, 47, Milford, Feb. 23. According to police reroots, Wilson was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with violation of an order of protection after begin served. Wilson was taken tot he Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested April C. Niekamp, 33, Milford, Feb. 23. According to police reports, Niekamp was wanted on an outstanding Champaign County warrant charging her with failure to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol. Niekamp was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the queried bond and was released.
Feb. 27
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested David P. Bentley, 29, Champaign, Feb. 26. According to police reports, Bentley was charged with disorderly conduct. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s P police investigated a two-vehicle accident Feb. 27 on County Road 2500 East approximately one-half mile north of County Road 2800 North. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Justin K. Sauberli, 30, Donovan, was traveling north on 2500 East. A vehicle driven by Sean Mitchell, 18, St. Anne, was traveling south on 2500 East. The vehicle driven by Sauberli entered into the southbound lane causing a collision with Mitchell’s vehicle. The vehicles impacted on the front of both driver’s sides, causing more than $1,500 damage to both vehicles. Minor injuries were suspected and Sauberli was issued a citation for improper lane usage.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident on County Road 2900 North at the intersection of County Road 1200 East Feb. 27. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Mary L. Jennings, 75, Chebanse, was stopped at the southbound stop sign of the intersection. A vehicle driven by Kim R. Marquis, 43, Chebanse, was westbound on 2900 North Road. Due to heavy fog, Jennings did not see Marquis’ vehicle and entered the intersection striking the vehicle on the passenger side. There was more than $1,500 in damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
TOWN
Milford
Feb. 24
Milford Police arrested James Kornita, 25, Milford, Feb. 24. According to police reports, Kornita was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with filature to appear for driving while his license is suspended. Kornita was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Milford Police arrested Savione Sanders, 25, Milford, Feb. 24. According to police reports, Milford Police were contacted by Iroquois County Animal Control in reference to a severely battered kitten. After an investigation Sander was taken into custody and charged with aggravated animal cruelty and animal torture. The kitten was taken to Bradley Animal Hospital for treatment of its injuries. Sanders was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
CITY
Watseka
Feb. 25
Officers were called to a residence int he 500 block of North Second at 12:45 a.m. in response to a domestic violence call. When they arrived the resident said it was just a verbal argument.
Officers received a call of loud music coming from a car in the 100 block of South Belmont Avenue at 6:30 a.m. The juvenile said he would keep it down.
Officers got a call for an illegally parked car in the 400 block of North fourth at 7:45 a.m. Officers had the vehicle towed.
Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 1000 block of West Walnut at 2:30 p.m. The driver was given a warning for expired registration.
Officers received a call to the 1100 block of East Walnut at 2:50 p.m. A person wanted to discuss how to et paid for a job they did.
Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 400 block of West Walnut at 3:30 p.m. The driver was cited for speeding.
Officers were called to a residence in the 500 block of East Mulberry at 4:50 a.m. for an accident. When they arrived they found Luke Thomas of Watseka had backed into a parked car.
Officers conducted a traffic stop at Seventh and North Hickory at 6:43 p.m. The driver had no taillights.
Officers were called to a residence in the 1000 block of WestSmith Street at 9:30 p.m. The resident had an order of protection against another residents and they needed to get some belongings.
Feb. 26
Officers received a call in the 300 block of East Coney Avenue at 10:30 p.m. About some suspicious people walking around a house. The caller said they might be trying to break in. The resident walked out to speak to them and they ran. Officers responded and could not locate the people but nothing was taken ad the home was secure.
Officers arrested Micah M. Redeker, 25, Watseka, at 2:55 a.m. He was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant and transported to the jail.
Officers responded to a call in the 100 block of What Washington Avenue. They were asked to sit EMS with a combative patient.
Officers investigated an abandoned vehicle in the700 bock of South fourth Street at 2:55 p.m.
Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 400 block of South Fourth at 5:05 p.m. Officers cited the driver for driving while suspended.
Officers received a call about a missing person in the 400 block of North Fourth at 5:55 p.m. Officers took down the missing person information.
Feb. 28
Officers responded to a business in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 10:30 p.m. The caller stated an ex-employee refused to return keys to the business. Officers were able to retrieve the keys and the employee was removed from the property.
Officers responded to the hospital at 8;30 a.m. in response to an illegally parked vehicle.
Officers responded to a call in the 900 block of South Western Avenue at 10:30 a.m. The resident found their shed had been broken in too.
Officers responded to a call of a fight at a business in the 500 block of East Walnut at 12:55 p.m. The fight was between two people who were battling. One was removed from the property.
Officers arrested Joshua Berry, no age or residence given, on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear.
Officers stopped some juveniles who were walking on the railroad tracks near West Walnut.
Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle near West Walnut and North Kay streets at 8:50 p.m. The driven was given a warning for no headlights.
Officers responded to a business in the 200 block of West Walnut at 9:20 p.m. A person did not pay their tase. Officers contacted the suspect, who returned to pay the bill.