COUNTY
Arrests: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Braford S. Temen, 68, no city listed, on Sept. 20. According to police reports, Temen was wanted on an outstanding Brookfield Police Department warrant charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of violation of order of protection. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
CITY
Watseka
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of West Mulberry at 7:35 a.m. Sept. 18.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 100 block of East Walnut at 7;41 a.m. Sept. 18.
WAtseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 700 block of South Third at 10:23 a.m. Sept. 18.
Watseka Police responded to a violation of order of protection in the 900 block of East Locust at 11:33 a.m. Sept. 18.
Watseka Police responded to a civil dispute in the 300 block of West Elm at 11:55 a.m. Sept. 18.
Watseka Police responded to a 911 open line call in the 700 block of East Elm at 1:47 p.m. Sept. 18.
Watseka Police responded to responded to a violation of order of protection in the 500 block of East Oak at 1:47 p.m. Sept. 18.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 300 block of West Oak at 2:15 p.m. Sept. 18.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 100 block of North Fifth at 2:56 p.m. Sept. 18.
Watseka Police respond to a theft in the 200 block of North Brianna at 2:57 p.m. Sept. 18.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of West Oak at 5:43 p.m. Sept. 18.
Watseka Police responded to a child custody matter in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 5:58 p.m. Sept. 18.
Watseka Police responded to a violation of order of protection in the 900 block of East Locust at 6:21 p.m. Sept. 18.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of North Brianna Drive at 10;16 p.m. Sept. 18.
Watseka Police arrested Katelynn M. Frye, 26, Watseka, in the 300 block of East Walnut at 4:20 a.m. Sept. 19. Frye was charged with resisting a police officer, speeding and disobeying a stop sign. Frye was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police arrested James. F. Green, 62, Watseka, win the 700 block of South Third at 7:07 a.m. Sept. 19. Green was charged with violation of order of protection and transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a report of burglary in the 200 block of Wes Walnut at 9:03 a.m. Sept. 19.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of South Cips Street at 9:54 a.m. Sept. 19.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of West Oak at 12:55 p.m. Sept. 19.
Waseka Police responded to a child custody matter in the 500 block of South Tenth at 1:24 p.m. Sept. 19.
Watseka Police responded to a civil dispute in the 100 block of West Oak at 1:49 p.m. Sept. 19.
Watseka Police responded to a civil dispute in the 800 block of East Walnut at 7;54 p.m. Sept. 19.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1200 block of East Walnut at 11:31 p.m. Sept. 19.
Watseka Police responded to an ordinance violation in the 400 block of North Jefferson at 12:01 a.m. Sept. 20.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 700 block of West Walnut at 1:34 a.m. Sept. 20.
Watseka Police responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 500 block of North Fifth at 7:13 a.m. Sept. 20.
Watseka Police responded to a report to a report of theft in the 400 block of North Second at 12:15 p.m. Sept. 20.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 1:12 p.m. Sept. 20.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 700 block of East Sycamore at 3:10 p.m. Sept. 20.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of East Walnut at 4:32 p.m. Sept. 20.
Watseka Police responded to a child custody matter in the 500 block of North Second at 10:42 a.m. Sept. 21.
Watseka Police responded to a report of criminal damage to a vehicle in the 500 block of South Tenth at 11:11 a.m. Sept. 21.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 900 block of West North at 7:53 p.m. Sept. 21.
WAtseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 8:13 p.m. Sept. 21.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 800 block of West Lafayette at 10:09 p.m. Sept. 21.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 500 block of West Walnut at 3:07 a.m. Sept. 22.
Watseka Police responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 300 block of West North at 3:28 a.m. Sept. 22.