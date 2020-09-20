COUNTY
Sept. 19, 2020
Arrests: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Jason E. Kottke, 47, Watseka, Sept. 13. According to police reports, Kottke was charged with possession of methamphetamine less than five grams. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Leeann Ravens, 28, Chatsworth, Sept. 16. According to police reports, Ravens was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging her with battery. She was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Tyler J. Bruens, 25, Watseka, Sept. 17. According to police reports, Bruens was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
Accidents: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single-vehicle accident Sept. 18 at the intersection of West Second and County Road 600 East in Gilman. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Brooke E. Davis, 24, Gilman, was westbound on West Second Street when a deer entered the roadway. Davis maneuvered to avoid the deer and struck a guardrail. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident Sept. 18 on of East Jefferson Street in Danforth. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Dennis G. Stevens, 80, Ranking,w as eastbound on East Jefferson. At the same time, a vehicle driven by Linda D. Luhrsen, 62, Buckley, attempted to back out of an alley way on to East Jefferson and failure to notice Stevens’ vehicle. Luhrsen’s vehicle struck Stevens’ vehicle, causing more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
TOWN
Milford
Arrests: Milford Police arrested Paul B. Love, 31, Chicago, Sept. 17. According to police reports, Love was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. In addition, Love was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon after a firearm was located inside his vehicle. Love was taken to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.