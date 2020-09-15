CITY
Watseka
Watseka Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 100 block of East Oak at 8:41 a.m. Sept. 12.
Watseka Police responded to a report of criminal damage to property in the 300 block of North Eighth at 7:28 p.m. Sept. 12.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 100 block of West Washington at 8:17 p.m. Sept. 12.
Watseka Police responded to a loud noise complaint in the 100 block of South Belmont at 10:17 p.m. Sept. 12.
Watseka Police responded to a report of violation of bail bond in the 400 block of West Walnut at 11:40 p.m. Sept. 12.
Watseka Police responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 200 block of North Fifth at 11:54 p.m. Sept. 12.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 900 block of North Chicago at 12:06 a.m. Sept. 13.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of North Third t 12:53 a.m. Sept. 13. The driver was given a warning for speed.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 900 block of South Fourth at 3:18 a.m. Sept. 13.
Watseka Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 100 block of West North at 6:58 a.m. Sept. 13.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 400 block of East Oak at 1:33 p.m. Sept. 13.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 300 block of West Mulberry at 1:38 p.m. Sept. 13.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 400 block of West Park at 2:46 p.m. Sept. 13.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 100 block of East Creekside Court at 3:45 p.m. Sept. 13.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 700 block of South Second at 4:02 p.m. Sept. 13.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 600 block of North Second at 7:14 p.m. Sept. 13.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 900 block of West North at 7:18 p.m. Sept. 13.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 500 block of East Oak at 11:05 p.m. Sept. 13.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 700 block of West Walnut at 12:02 a.m. Sept. 14.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 500 block of East Oak at 11:05 p.m. Sept. 13.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 700 block of West Walnut at 12:02 a.m. Sept. 14.
Watseka Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 400 block of West North at 12:22 a.m. Sept. 14.
Watseka Police responded to a report of loud music in the 500 block of East Hickory at 2:53 a.m. Sept. 14.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1500 block of East Walnut at 5:34 a.m. Sept. 14.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 500 block of East Walnut at 11:25 a.m. Sept. 14.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 500 block of East Oak at 1:11 p.m. Sept. 14.
Watseka Police arrested Jake E. Baumgartner, 29, Gilman, in the 1200 block of East Walnut at 1:51 p.m. Sept. 14. Baumgartner was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear of a charge of possession of a hypodermic needler. Baumgartner was also charged with possession of a hypodermic needle, which police located once Baumgartner was in custody. Baumgartner was taken to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a city ordinance violation in the 700 block of South Third at 4:49 p.m. Sept. 14.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of West Walnut at 5:43 p.m. Sept. 14. The driver was given a warning for a stop sign violation.
Watseka Police responded to a report of criminal damage to property in the 300 block of East Elm at 7:01 p.m. Sept. 14.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of West Walnut at 8;38 p.m. Sept. 14.
Watseka police conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of East Walnut at 11:27 p.m. Sept. 14. The driver was given a warning of righting.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 300 block of East Oak at 12:47 a.m. Sept. 15.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an activated alarm in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 5:59 a.m. Sept. 15.