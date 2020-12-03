The Pledge for Life Partnership, the Drug-Free Communities Coalition serving Kankakee County, was selected as one of eight coalitions in the U.S. to be featured in a report before the Presidential transition team, according to a news release from the partnership.
The Drug-Free Communities (DFC) federal grant program provides funding to community-based coalitions to prevent youth substance misuse. The Pledge for Life Partnership, with support from the I-KAN Regional Office of Education, was first awarded a five-year federal DFC grant in 2015.
To ensure the DFC program’s continued success across the U.S., the Pledge for Life Partnership was recently featured as part of the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America (CADCA) informational packet submitted to the Presidential transition team.The informational packet will help CADCA advocate for the DFC program more effectively at the federal level, according to CADCA president and CEO Barrye Price,Ph.D., Major General, U.S. Army, Retired. Price added that, “Your (Pledge for Life Partnership) coalition’s work with the African-American and Latinx communities emphasizes the diversity of DFC grantees and helps make the case that the DFC program should be funded at the highest possible level during the upcoming administration.”
In the report presented, DFC program outcomes of the Pledge for Life Partnership were highlighted, along with DFC programs in Tahlequah, OK; Detroit, MI; Gary, IN; Miami,FL; Middletown, OH; Springfield, MA; and Washougal, WA.
The Pledge for Life Partnership’s DFC grant project coordinator James Schreiner stated, “The amount of substance misuse prevention education the Pledge for Life Partnership, under the direction of Brenda Wetzel, Life Education Programming Director, has provided to our community is astounding. The Life Education Centers under Wetzel’s direction provide unique substance misuse prevention programs to teach kids the skills they need to choose healthy lifestyles and avoid the dangers caused by misuse of alcohol and other dangerous substances. Beginning in kindergarten and continuing throughout middle school, the Life Education Centers travel to local schools delivering age appropriate curriculum teaching students to make wise lifestyle choices.”Wetzel is also instrumental in administering the Illinois Youth Survey to all Iroquois and Kankakee County 8th, 10th, and 12th graders which provides the community a scientific estimate of student’s health and social indicators. Data provided by the Illinois Youth Survey supports the Pledge for Life Partnership’s impact on the local community and students' perceptions of the use of alcohol and other drugs.From 2014 to 2018, there was a significant decrease in high school students reporting they used dangerous substances: alcohol use decreased 18 percent, tobacco use decreased 82 percent, marijuana use decreased 18 percent and prescription drugs use decreased 43 percent.
Statistics were gathered through the Illinois Youth Survey.To achieve this decrease in youth substance misuse, Pledge for Life Partnership uses CADCA’s strategies for community change. Some of those strategies include Youth Prevention Education provided by the Life Education Center educators that delivers substance abuse prevention curriculums to teach students skills needed to choose healthy lifestyles, support social and emotional development and avoid the dangers caused by misuse of alcohol and other dangerous substances.Other yearly activities include a billboard, best practice and public service announcement contests reinforcing youth prevention education, social media campaigns, town hall meetings, teen summits, community events, Youth Advisory Council sponsored activities and Prescription Drug Take Back Days.
Created in 1997 by the Drug-Free Communities Act, administered by the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), and now managed by CDC, the DFC program provides grants to community coalitions to strengthen the infrastructure among local partners to create and sustain a reduction in local youth substance misuse.The Pledge for Life Partnership, the identified DFC Coalition serving Kankakee County,was first awarded the federal grant in 2015. Pledge for Life Partnership recently applied for the next five-year funding grant. Grant recipients will be announced mid-December.