A piano recital presented by the piano students of Pat Neal of Watseka was conducted at Trinity Church, according to a news release.
They include Lexi Willms, Sophie Simpson, Stacy Beam, Scarlett Siebert, David Parmenter, Joel Yergler, Jackie Lynch, Kelsey Gioja, and Erik Parmenter. Second row: Brooklyn Stadeli, Libby Hamilton, Brooklyn Gioja, Jonas Heaton, Kipten and Lincoln Steiner, Mitchell Galyen, Anna Parmenter, Jenny Heaton, Ellie Simpson, Kate Sabol, Ellie Andris, Lily Heaton, Lydia Parmenter, and Seth Wittenborn. Also presenting a piano ensemble were the “Quirky Quartet”: Joel Yergler, Lexi Willms, David Parmenter, and Sophie Simpson; and the “Terrific Trio”; Libby Hamilton, Kate Sabol, and Ellie Simpson. Last year’s recital was canceled because of Covid, so the 2020 seniors were asked to perform this year. Megan Schippert, was unable to attend because of prior music commitments at Millikin. Anna Parmenter, a music student at Olivet was available to attend and perform the Grand Finale, “Sonata #53 in E Minor” by Haydn.
The new students, having taken formal lessons for only several months are Jonas and Lily Heaton, Scarlett Siebert, and Mitchell Galyen. They were recognized for showing lots of patience, promise, practice and amazing potential!
Each year students receive recital awards for excellence in piano study. To qualify for a recital award, students are required to practice and average of 180 minutes per week. In the Junior Division, the student who practiced an average of 207 minutes per week throughout the year was Lydia Parmenter. In Senior Division, David Parmenter and Joel Yergler tied for first place, logging in an average of 182 practice minutes per week.
Winning the award for doing the best work in Scales and Music Theory was a first place tie: Ellie Andris and Kipten Steiner in the Jr. Div., and David Parmenter won the Music Theory award in Sr. Division. The students showing the best piano technique in Jr. Division were Kate Sabol and Seth Wittenborn. Kelsey Gioja and Sophie Simpson won the medals in Sr. Division. The qualifying students with the Best Expression in music were Lydia Parmenter, Jr. Div; and Joel Yergler, Sr. Div.
Each year students are to prepare and present a recital project. This year each student was to invent/built/create a musical instrument, capable of changing tunes. A highly qualified, impartial judge critiqued the instruments and chose a winner in three age categories; 2nd – 4th grade, 5th-7th, and 8th grade through High School. With over 50 years in the music industry, Nick Veronda was asked to judge this year’s Student Recital Projects. Nick and his brother, Bill currently own Veronda’s Music, their family’s music store which is starting its 72nd year in business.
In the Early Elementary division, a first place tie was won by Libby Hamilton and Ellie Simpson. In the Jr. Division the First Runner-up was Lydia Parmenter; and winning first place was Lexi Willms of Clifton. And in the Sr. Division, the 2nd place tie went to Joel Yergler of Cissna Park and Kelsey Gioja. Winning the first place trophy in the Sr. Division was David Parmenter.