A longtime Iroquois County public servant was honored by the Illinois House of Representatives last month.
Phyllis Jameson, who passed away April 23, was honored in May with HR0269, which was read on the House floor by Rep. Tom Bennett. The bill was co-sponsored by Rep. Dan Brady and Rep Anthony DeLuca, both of whom also spoke to honor her.
Born in Bryce to Anette and Elmer Breymeyer on Sept. 25, 1931, she graduation from Milford Township High School in 1949. She married Dale W. Jameson in Chicago in January of 1952. He passed away Nov. 16, 1977. She later married Raymond Gibson in July of 1984.
Noted in the resolution was the fact she “was appointed as the first female coroner of Iroquois County on an interim basis after the sudden passing of her husband and then-Iroquois County Coroner Dale W. Jameson. She became one of the first female officials elected to a countywide position when she was elected as coroner in November 1978.
“She won her net four elections for Iroquois County Coroner and served for 20 years; after the resignation of the sheriff, she briefly served in the additional role of sheriff in 1980, making her the first female sheriff of Iroquois County.
She was also elected as president of the Illinois Coroner’s Association in December off 1985, “where she spearheaded the effort to make continuing education training compulsory for all coroners in Illinois; she was appointed to the Advisory Boar on Necropsy Services by the Illinois Senate in July 1988, serving until she retired as coroner; after her retirement, she was elected to the Iroquois County Board, where she served for 10 years.”
She was also a “lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Schwer, where she served on numerous civic board and organizations. She loved spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.”
The resolution also notes “Phyllis Jameson enjoyed her career as a public servant, while serving in one of the most challenging public roles; she was highly respected and know for her expertise and for being compassionate, refreshingly hotness, conscientious, helpful, and forever thorough; she loves a legacy as a pioneer for women in her field and as a dedicated public servant who understood the importance of her role in making families feel heard during difficult times.”
The resolution ends with “resolved, by the House of Representatives of the One Hundred Second General Assembly of the State of Illinois, that we mourn the passing of phyllis Ann Jameson and extend our sincere condolences to her family, friends and all who knew and loved her.”