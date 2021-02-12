BLIND DATE WITH A BOOK!! To celebrate Valentine’s Day, the Library is playing matchmaker! Going out on a blind date is a lot like opening a new book – you never know what kind of experience you’re going to have!
Between February 1st and 13th, select your “date” from the display of specially wrapped books, check it out at the Circulation Desk, and unwrap it when you arrive home! Read your selection, fill out the “Rate Your Date” form inside, and return the book with the form inside by March 1st! We will have a drawing using the returned forms for a special gift! Hopefully, it’s love at first sight!!
February activity calendar/craft packet is ready for pick up! If you prefer, you may utilize our no contact pick up by calling the library at 217-379-3431 for instructions!
- We are excited to offer a collection of fact sheets, work sheets and booklets on topics such as, Identity Theft, Making a Budget, Your Credit History, Managing Debt, Getting out of Debt, Fixing Your Credit, Shopping for Funeral Services, etc.. with several in Spanish as well! These are free of charge and located in the tall spindle on the first floor of the library!
- NEW LIBRARY HOURS
The hours at the library have changed as follows:
Monday through Thursday: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday: 12 to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- We continue to provide library services at this time following Public Health guidelines. You may continue to order online for pick up as well. Computer use is by appointment only.
Be sure to check out our New Arrivals area! These are donated items, new to our collection! New to the library this week are:
NEW BOOKS:
Adult Fiction:
Adult Non-Fiction:
Young Adult Fiction:
Large Print Selections:
-Pineboy Collins. Author: Rod Miller.
-The Great Texas Dance. Author: Mark C. Jackson
Large Print Christian Fiction:
-Masquerade at Middlecrest Abbey. Author: Abigail Wilson.
-A Picture of Love. Author: Beth Wiseman.
-The Haunting at Bonaventure Circus. Author: Jaime Jo Wright.
-The Stone Wall. Author: Beverly Lewis.
Children’s:
Juvenile Fiction:
NEW MOVIES:
-Wild Mountain Thyme
-Let Him Go
-Country at Heart
Be sure to check out the many titles on the book sale shelves, including a collection of FREE book on cassette!!
- We’ve added several large print books to the sale shelves
STAFF PICKS!
Children’s Department:
-Swashby and the Sea. Author: Beth Ferry. No-nonsense Captain Swashby is used to the sea meeting all of his needs and when, after his retirement, new neighbors disturb his solitary life, the sea helps in just the right way. (Easy Reader).
-The Starkeeper. Author: Faith Pray. In a dark, rainy, lonely world a girl’s wish brings a star to earth, but its light fades until her acts of kindness make the star spark and flame. (Easy Reader).
-Eyes that Kiss in the Corners. Author: Joanna Ho. A self-confident and strong young girl recounts how she shares her eyes—and so much more—with her mother, her amah and her little sister. (Easy Reader).
-Champ and Major: First Dogs. Author: Joy McCullough. A picture book about Champ and Major, President Joe Biden’s two adorable dogs! Major is the first shelter dog in the White House, and Champ can’t wait to show him around! (Easy Reader).
Adult Fiction:
-On a visit to the U.S., a Scottish whisky distiller takes a break from corporate life by going to work as a gardener for a wealthy couple. Without revealing his identity, he becomes the confidant of the wife, whose husband is unfaithful, and he helps their troubled son. But a move to force him out of his company cuts short the idyll, not to mention that being a widower he has children to look after.
Adult Non-Fiction:
-An Almost Zero Waste Life, Learning How to Embrace Less to Live More. Author: Megean Weldon.
This book will change the way you see the world around you, how you consume, and how you think about waste in an effort to contribute to a healthier planet and a happier you! A colorful guide full of useful ideas!
Movies:
-Ferdinand, (DVD). After Ferdinand, a bull with a big heart, is mistaken for a dangerous beast, he is captured and torn from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on the ultimate adventure. (Rated PG).