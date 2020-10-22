On Oct. 20, the PBL FFA Chapter had eight members compete in the Section 17 Ag Sales Career Development Event, according to information provided.
In this contest,members exhibited their skills in the production and marketing of agricultural products through presentations and solving problems both as a team and individually. The varsity team ranked second in the section and consisted of Christina White- 3rd place individual, Landon Wilson- 10th place individual, Jordan Walder, and Maci Kingren.
The junior varsity team consisted of Bailey Leubchow, Bailey Bruens, Kate Wilson, and Kameron Brown.
Thevarsity team will be competing again at the district level on Nov. 4.