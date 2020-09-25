The Watseka City Council approved several ordinances at it’s regular meeting Tuesday.
Ordinance 2583 is to vacate a north-south alley and an east west alley that are adjacent to 820 W. Iroquois St.
Ordinance 2584 is an intergovernmental agreement for transfer of property with the Unit 9 School District so that the city can expand the municipal impound lot.
Ordinance 2585 authorizes the sale of a 30x1,000 ft parcel of land north of Elm street at or about Eighth Street with a perpetual easement for public and municipal utilities.
Ordinance 2587 is to vacate a 16 1/2 x 100.10 ft portion of an alley north of Washington Street between Market Street and Chicago Street.
The council approved those ordinances 8-0. All had been discussed in previous meetings, with the properties being vacated noted as not being needed by the city.
City attorney Joe Cainkar explained Ordnance 2586, which the council also approved 8-0.
Cainkar said the ordinance, which authorizes and approves the financial support conditions and certification for the local coronavirus remediation support program,
“The good thing about this one, which I told the mayor the other day is, Cook County got all the funds directly for the Cook County municipalities and they announced they are going to allow the municipalities to be reimbursed for all their police and fire salaries during the coronavirus period irrespective of whether they are directly relate to COVID-19. I don’t know if the DCO is going to do with the program they are doing but at least it’s something to shoot for. It will help out a lot,” he said.
In the finance report, the council approved the claims, in the amount of $402,314.34. The council also approved a transfer of $160,200 from the General Fund to the Street and Alley Fund.
A new camera server for the Public Works facility was approved 8-0 with a cost of $7,203.55.
Lee Excavating was approved to demolish 119 E. Ash St., with a bid of $10,490. That bid was approved 8-0.
The council also approved the police union contract 8-0. The three-year contract calls for a 2 1/2 per year with a longevity incentive of one percent each year. The only other change, said Mayor John Allhands and Alderwoman Monna Ulfers, was the clothing allowance, which increases from $950 in the current contract to $1,025 the first year, $1,100 the second year and $1,175 the third year.
In another matter the council approved 8-0, the trick or treat hours for 4-7 p.m. Oct. 31.