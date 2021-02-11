IROQUOIS COUNTY, ILLINOIS — Options Empowerment for Healthcare Providers, Caregivers & Students, a three part webinar series, will be conducted in April.
Those attending will learn new techniques, concepts and information on assisting people living with disabilities, according to information from Options Centers for Independent Living. Each presenter has an intimate understanding and knowledge of the needs and solutions to advance the lives of people with disabilities.
The three parts are:
Options Empowerment for Healthcare Providers, first of three part webinar series. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. April 14, Current Concepts in Paralysis Rehabilitation, Mary K. Jones, PT, MPT, DHSC, CLT, NCS. Register online at www.kcc.edu/comejoinus.
Options Empowerment for Healthcare Providers, first of three part webinar series. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. April 21, What us Orientation and Mobility? Eleni Gages, COMS. Register online at www.kcc.edu/comejoinus.
Options Empowerment for Healthcare Providers, first of three part webinar series. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., April 28. Breathe and Get Moving to Improve Function and Quality of Life through Health and Lung Health. Jessica Corbus, PT, DPT, MOL. Register online at www.kcc.edu/comejoinus.
There is a cost. To register online, visit www.kcc.edu/comejoinus, sign up or login, then find and select the course. Click on the link with conference dates, then click “Add to Cart.” Within the cart, checkout. To register by phone, or for more information, phone 815-802-8206.
All participants must have internet access and an email address. After you register, registrants will receive a confirmation email within 24 hours. The webinar link will be emailed before each session. Each session of the webinar series will be recorded. If you cannot attend a session, please email continuinged@kcc.edu to get the recording link.
If special accommodations are needed:
Please contact Options Center for Independent Living at 815-936-0100, TTY: 815-936-0132 by March 31.
Upon successful completion, 6 continuing education contact hours will be awarded to nurses, nursing home administrators, social workers, counselors, occupational therapists, physical therapists, dietitians, respiratory care technicians, counselors, and social workers. A post-event quiz and evaluation are required to earn continuing education hours.
This course does not award college credit.