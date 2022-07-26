Dear Editor: The rain this week is bringing relief from the high temperatures that have baked Indiana for the past few weeks, but the rain isn't likely to put a dent in the drought plaguing west central Indiana.
Hoosier farmers aren't the only ones dealing with drought either--the situation is so bad down south that Texans have been asked to conserve water, while much of the western US is still suffering from a decades-long megadrought. Farmers in Spain, Portugal, and Italy are struggling with drought conditions as well.
Due to global warming, summer in the US is growing longer, hotter, and more dangerous for plants, animals, and humans alike, and multiple heat waves have already struck across the nation and the globe this year, killing thousands. Here in the US, excessive heat causes more deaths than hurricanes, flooding, or tornadoes.
Congress needs to pass durable legislation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and head off the worst effects of global warming. Congressman Jim Baird and Senators Todd Young and Mike Braun have shown leadership on environmental issues before--it's time for them to step up again with specific and effective plans to address the climate crisis.