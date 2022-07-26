Dear Editor: The rain this week is bringing relief from the high temperatures that have baked Indiana for the past few weeks, but the rain isn't likely to put a dent in the drought plaguing west central Indiana.

Hoosier farmers aren't the only ones dealing with drought either--the situation is so bad down south that Texans have been asked to conserve water, while much of the western US is still suffering from a decades-long megadrought. Farmers in Spain, Portugal, and Italy are struggling with drought conditions as well.

