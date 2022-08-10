Tom Bennett column sig

Embattled DCFS director grilled by Legislative Audit Commission over massive failures

Since December, nine children have died under DCFS’ watch. Meanwhile, DCFS Director Marc Smith has been held in contempt of court 12 times for failing to place children in state care appropriately. Last week, Director Smith and DCFS staff appeared before the bipartisan Legislative Audit Commission to answer for troubling missteps outlined in recent State audits of the agency. According to CBS 2 Chicago and other media reports, Smith was grilled by legislators over the agency’s massive and repeated failures to protect children under its care.

Tags

Trending Food Videos