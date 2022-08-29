Some of my favorite memories from the Illinois State Fair go back to the years I spent in high school showing dairy cattle owned by family friends. I remember the nervous excitement and feeling of anticipation as I entered the ring, praying the Holstein I was leading would cooperate.

Flash forward to the 2022 fair and I’ve now become a spectator in the stands, watching youth exhibitors show in the same arena I had when I was their age. I’m reminded of how special the experience is for those in the show ring and for the friends and families cheering them on from the sidelines.

