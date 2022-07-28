American farmers continue to see slimmer margins after three years of pandemic-induced shipping delays and supply chain disruptions. And high fuel prices caused in part by the war in Ukraine have only squeezed margins tighter.

During a July trip to Savannah, Georgia, the Illinois Farm Bureau Board of Directors toured shipping terminals in the third busiest port in the country to learn more about major barriers affecting the transportation sector. We also visited with area farmers about challenges they’re facing.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

Tags

