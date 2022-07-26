The C&M Circus (Culpepper and Merriweather) is coming to DeMotte on August 6 and traveling through other Indiana towns. This circus was cited by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for failure to provide shelter to animals from the elements, proper veterinary care, nutrition, and handling. In addition, USDA had confiscated an underweight tiger cub from the circus. And its license was suspended for six months by an administrative law judge.
Wild animals in traveling circuses are often cramped in tiny cages where they are forced to stand and lie in their waste while traveling thousands of miles across the country.
In the wild, tigers do not jump through hoops, elephants do not walk on two legs, and bears do not ride bicycles. Unlike human performers, these animals are forced to do unnatural and painful tricks. Trainers often claim they only use "positive reinforcement" to train them but in reality, using bullhooks, whips, electrical shock prods, or other painful devices is a standard industry practice.
These circuses teach children that it's acceptable to exploit and abuse animals for amusement.
Big crowds, bright flashing lights, and loud noises stress these animals. Bringing these dangerous and stressed wild animals into close proximity to people poses a serious public safety threat.
More than 150 municipalities and six states across the country prohibit or restrict wild animals' use in traveling circuses. And animal-free circuses are fun for all.
Please do not attend C&M (Culpepper and Merriweather) circus or any other traveling circus that comes to your town.
Contact the C&M circus at 580-326-8833 and politely ask them to stop using wild animals in their shows and send all the wild animals to wildlife rescue sanctuaries.
Culpepper And Merriweather Circus citations related to animal welfare: