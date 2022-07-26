Dear Editor,

The C&M Circus (Culpepper and Merriweather) is coming to DeMotte on August 6 and traveling through other Indiana towns. This circus was cited by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for failure to provide shelter to animals from the elements, proper veterinary care, nutrition, and handling. In addition, USDA had confiscated an underweight tiger cub from the circus. And its license was suspended for six months by an administrative law judge.

Tags

Trending Food Videos