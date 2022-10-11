John T Shaw column sig

Editor’s Note: This op-ed was distributed by Capitol News Illinois on behalf of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute. The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own.

I’m preparing to teach a class at Southern Illinois University next spring on restoring American statesmanship and am struck by the critical connection between engaged citizenship and successful statesmanship.

John T. Shaw is the director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at SIU Carbondale. Shaw’s monthly column explores how Illinois can work toward better politics and smarter government.

Trending Food Videos