As summer winds down and fall approaches, the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University is eagerly gearing up for one of our signature events: the Renewing Illinois Summit for college and university students.

This year’s Summit will be held at SIU in Carbondale on Thursday, Sept. 29, and Friday, Sept. 30, and our theme will be “One Illinois: Noble Aspiration or Impossible Dream”? We are eager to explore the question of state identity and the reality of clear regional tensions and persistent misunderstandings.

John Shaw is the director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. Shaw’s monthly column explores how Illinois can work toward better politics and smarter government.

