The old evergreen tree by the Watseka Post Office has been taken down because it was dying.
A new tree will be planted in its place very soon.
This is a project of the Watseka Rocks group.
“It was becoming harder to decorate,” said group member Juanita Muller. “Branches were broken off and the center of the tree was dying.”
Marquis Tree Service worked to take the tree down Wednesday afternoon.
The tree was donated to the city in 1990 by Duke and Ruth Eberhart. For many years it was decorated and an official tree lighting ceremony was conducted each year before the start of the Watseka Lighted Christmas parade.
Muller said the new tree is expected to be up by Thanksgiving this year. The city will be taking out the old tree stump and digging the hole for the new tree.
Tholen’s will plant the Norway spruce as soon as that is done and then it can be decorated for the holidays.
This project is being done with the help of sponsors Ruth and Louis Eberhart, Alan and Patsy Martin, Randy and Juanita Muller, Russell Bills, Ron and Carma Anderson and WGFA Radio.
Muller said the Watseka Rocks group cares about the community and has been looking for little projects to do around the city.
“We appreciate everyone who supports us,” she said. “Without those people none of this can be possible.”