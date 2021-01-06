It was voted this past weekend for the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka, to remain closed to the public through the rest of the month. The museum is managed by the Iroquois County Historical Society and the board will meet Jan. 26 to discuss plans for re-opening.
Inquiries about the museum can still be left on a phone message by calling 815-432-2215 or by sending an email to ichs221567@yahoo.com as someone will continue to check for messages. Updates will be posted to the group's Facebook page: Old Courthouse Museum – Watseka plus be released to public news media.