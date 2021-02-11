IROQUOIS COUNTY, ILLINOIS — Once again, the board of directors of the Old Courthouse Museum have voted to keep the museum closed to the public through the month of February. Museum volunteers will continue to check messages so those wanting information and such can call 815-432-2215 and leave a message. Someone will also be checking emails and those can be sent to ichs221567@yahoo.com.
The decision on whether to re-open the museum will take place at the next board of directors' meeting on Feb. 23. The Facebook page (Old Courthouse Museum – Watseka) will be kept updated as well.
Even though the museum is closed, the Iroquois County Genealogical Society has opted to be open by appointment only during this time. Those needing research or information can contact the ICGS by calling 815-432-3730 or sending an email to iroqgene@gmail.com. Appointments will take place during the regular business hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The museum is located at 103 W. Cherry, Watseka.