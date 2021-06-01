At its May meeting, the board of directors of the Iroquois County Historical Society, voted to keep the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka, open by appointment only. The main reason for the decision is to give the board time to hire a new curator.
To arrange a visit to the museum, call 815-432-2215 and leave a message, or send an email to ichs221567@yahoo.com.
Some upcoming events scheduled by the ICHS are a porkburger fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, June 5, at Hometown Family Foods, Gilman; and from 12 noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 3, after the parade, hot dogs, chips and lemonade will be sold in the Red Barn on the museum grounds. On Friday, Aug. 13, the ICHS is planning to sell grilled (not breaded) tenderloin sandwiches from 4-7 p.m. in the Red Barn.
The annual fish fry, which is the kick-off to Harvest Daze, will take place from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct, 1, in the Red Barn. Harvest Daze will take place Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 2 and 3, on the museum grounds, featuring vendors, crafters and more.
The ICHS is a non-profit group which is in charge of taking care of the Old Courthouse Museum. The group depends on fundraisers throughout the year in order to make sure the century-old building can remain open to the public. Funds raised help the group with repairs, updates, maintenance and utility bills.
A work day is currently in the planning stages. Volunteers would be greatly appreciated to help with yard work of the museum grounds. If you, your family, your group or organization would be interested in volunteering just a couple hours – or several – please contact the museum at the above listed, or visit the group’s Facebook page – Old Courthouse Museum – Watseka – and leave a message there.